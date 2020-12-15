Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew meets Queen Elizabeth: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Prince Andrew has been seen in Windsor days after being shown the door by his mother Queen Elizabeth.

According to a report in Daily Express, the British monarch and her son were photographed on Monday.

The pictures come days after Prince Andrew was expelled from the frontline of the Royal Family, the publication reported.

It said Andrew was spotted driving a car in Windsor while the Queen went for a horse ride.

Meanwhile, British media is reporting that the Queen has established an eight-member group  called 'New Firm'.

The group comprises of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

Prince Andrew recently received backlash for his relationship with Jeffery Epstein. He stepped back from royal life in 2019 following a  BBC interview during which answered questions about his relationship with Epstein.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique
Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year
Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Latest

view all