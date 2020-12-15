Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kourtney's sons Reign and Mason

'Happy Birthday Mason and Reign,' said Kim Kardashian in an endearing post on Monday

Kim Kardashian sent an abundance of love on her sister Kourtney's sons, Reign and Mason's birthday, on Monday.

The makeup mogul posted a sweet message on Instagram, uploading a cutesy photo with the birthday boys.

She captioned the photos, "Happy Birthday Mason and Reign. Birthday twins but 5 years apart."

Reminiscing upon the time, Reign was born, Kim wrote, "I remember when @kourtneykardash was pregnant with Reign and it started to get close to Mason’s bday I suggested she induce so that they don’t have the same birthday but she said her famous phrase “whatever’s meant to be will be”.

"And her water broke the night before Mason’s bday and little Reign was born on Mason’s day! Happy Birthday to the coolest boys in the world!!!! she added.



