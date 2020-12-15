Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad

Pakistan Shaheens Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed. Photo: Reuters/File

Pakistan Shaheens Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed said that he had shared all his experiences with the youngsters of the team.

He praised Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas for their exceptionally well bowling techniques.

On the batting front, he praised the performances of Shan Masood and Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD: The cricket authorities have brought under discussion the possibility to promote backup players to the national T20 squad for the series against New Zealand.

During a video interview from New Zealand, Pakistan Shaheens Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed told The News that he, along with the national team Head Coach Misbahul Haq, held a discussion on Monday where they mulled over the possibility to promote backup players to the T20 squad.



Read more: Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

“Yes we have discussed the possibilities of providing backup support to the national team and if such a need arises, we would be going for it as the team has already hit by injuries,” he confirmed.



'Babar's injury brings opportunity for young players'

He also said that this was an opportunity for the young players who are already part of the T20 squad to perform to their best abilities by filling the gap created by Babar’s injury.

“I have advised some of the youngsters that it was time to become Babar Azam. Such an opportunity comes rarely so if the captain is unfit, other players will have to rise to the occasion.”

Experiences shared

Terming Babar's injury "as a great loss" to the team, he said: “Every player in the team is a professional and it is the need of the hour that he should be ready to fill in any gap when required. I hope that backup players would come forward to earn a name for themselves in the series.”

Ijaz also stated that he had shared all his experiences with the youngsters who are knocking at the door of international cricket.

“I am here to share my experience with the players and support the national team’s coaches in the best possible way.”

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas

Commenting on the performances of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas during Shaheens’ practice match, he lauded both players for their exceptionally well bowling techniques.

“Abbas bowled brilliantly while Naseem gave a good account of himself. We provided both of them an opportunity to bowl long spells and stay in the middle for two days.”

Expressing high hopes for Haider Ali’s future, the head coach said: “I think there should be some adjustments in T20, ODI, and Test cricket like Warner made in Australia squad. I am hopeful that some players including Haider Ali are suitable for such adjustments.”

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

On the batting front, he praised the performances of Shan Masood and Abid Ali.

“All the Test players spent a good time during the intra-squad match. Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, and Azhar Ali were looking in fine touch. I hope that at the start of the Test series they would be in the best of shape. All the efforts are being made to expose them maximum to the new ball and tough conditions.”

“It was because of the lengthy quarantine period and no practice we had to miss the four-dayer as we could not practice in the nets ahead of the match and going directly into the four-dayer was no wisdom," he regretted.