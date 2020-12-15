PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the history of man'

Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended youth to read "Islam And The Destiny of Man" by Charles Gai Eaton

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended youth to read "Islam And The Destiny of Man" by Charles Gai Eaton in a bid to encourage reading and interest of the youth in Islamic history and culture.

The premier re-shared one of his previous recommendations on his Instagram story.

"A great read for our youth: “Islam and the Destiny of Man” by Charles Gai Eaton," the prime minister had written in his post that dates back to August.



Last week, the prime minister had recommended “History of the Pathans” by Haroon Rashid as the book of the month, sharing that he is currently reading this one.

Taking to his Instagram, the premier said that the book is about Pathan tribes, akin to his own, which migrated to India from Afghanistan over the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of the subcontinent.

"This month I recommend the book “History of the Pathans” by Brig (r) Haroon Rashid. Volume Seven, which I am reading, is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.