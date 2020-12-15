Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore among top 5 most polluted cities in the world

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

A man drives his rickshaw in heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan January 26, 2018. — Reuters/Files

  • Lahore stands third among cities having the world's worst air quality
  • Punjab's capital records an "unhealthy" PM rating of 183 

LAHORE: Punjab's capital city on Tuesday remained in the top 10 cities having the world's worst air quality, climbing up three ranks today.

The top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

According to IQ Air, Lahore ranked third, coming behind Bangladesh's Dhaka and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 183 that classifies the city under the "unhealthy" category of air quality.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. 

Read more: Lahore, Karachi rank among 10 cities with world's worst air quality

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) in Punjab has sealed 1,718 brick kilns, 2,658 industries, and impounded 11,782 vehicles until December 12.

The PDMA has arrested 544 people for harming the environment, according to a report released by the authority from November 22.

More From Pakistan:

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources
Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result

Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result
Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17
PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram
One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack
WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands

WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands
CM Punjab announces 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lahore

CM Punjab announces 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lahore
President Arif Alvi approves Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to speed up trials in Pakistan rape cases

President Arif Alvi approves Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to speed up trials in Pakistan rape cases
African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo
Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients
Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further

Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further
Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Latest

view all