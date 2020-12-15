Lahore among top 5 most polluted cities in the world

A man drives his rickshaw in heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan January 26, 2018. — Reuters/Files

Lahore stands third among cities having the world's worst air quality

Punjab's capital records an "unhealthy" PM rating of 183

LAHORE: Punjab's capital city on Tuesday remained in the top 10 cities having the world's worst air quality, climbing up three ranks today.



The top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

According to IQ Air, Lahore ranked third, coming behind Bangladesh's Dhaka and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 183 that classifies the city under the "unhealthy" category of air quality.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) in Punjab has sealed 1,718 brick kilns, 2,658 industries, and impounded 11,782 vehicles until December 12.

The PDMA has arrested 544 people for harming the environment, according to a report released by the authority from November 22.