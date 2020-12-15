ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020
CHRISTCHURCH: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022, as 31 matches will be played over the month. The full match schedule was announced here on Monday.
The opening match of the 31-match tournament will be played on March 4 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, while the semi-finals will be held at Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which will also host the final under lights on April 3.
The much-anticipated Hagley Oval lights were switched on for the first time by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Grant Robertson at the announcement, with key Canterbury Cricket Trust, Canterbury Cricket Association, and Christchurch city representatives in attendance.
It will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.
Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.
New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.
The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.
New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 4, Tauranga
Australia vs England, March 5, Hamilton
Qualifier vs South Africa, March 5, Dunedin
Qualifier vs India, March 6, Tauranga
New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 7, Dunedin
Australia vs Qualifier, March 8, Tauranga
Qualifier vs England, March 9. Dunedin
New Zealand vs India, March 10, Hamilton
Qualifier vs South Africa, March 11, Tauranga
Qualifier vs India, March 12, Hamilton
New Zealand vs Australia, March 13, Wellington
South Africa vs England, March 14, Tauranga
Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 14, Hamilton
Australia vs Qualifier, March 15, Wellington
England vs India, March 16, Tauranga
New Zealand vs South Africa, March 17, Hamilton
Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 18, Tauranga
India vs Australia, March 19, Auckland
New Zealand vs England, March 20, Auckland
Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 21, Hamilton
India vs Qualifier, March 22, Hamilton
South Africa vs Australia, March 22, Wellington
South Africa vs Qualifier, March 24, Wellington
England vs Qualifier, March 24, Christchurch
Qualifier vs Australia, March 25, Wellington
New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 26, Christchurch
India vs South Africa, March 27, Christchurch
England vs Qualifier, March 27, Wellington
1st semi-final, March 30, Wellington
2nd semi-final, March 31, Christchurch
Final, April 3, Christchurch