ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Amy Satterthwaite, Richard Hadlee and Lea Tahuhu pose alongside the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Trophy at Hagley Oval. — ICC

CHRISTCHURCH: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022, as 31 matches will be played over the month. The full match schedule was announced here on Monday.

The opening match of the 31-match tournament will be played on March 4 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, while the semi-finals will be held at Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which will also host the final under lights on April 3.

The much-anticipated Hagley Oval lights were switched on for the first time by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Grant Robertson at the announcement, with key Canterbury Cricket Trust, Canterbury Cricket Association, and Christchurch city representatives in attendance.

It will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.

The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

2022 Women's ODI World Cup schedule:

New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 4, Tauranga

Australia vs England, March 5, Hamilton

Qualifier vs South Africa, March 5, Dunedin

Qualifier vs India, March 6, Tauranga

New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 7, Dunedin

Australia vs Qualifier, March 8, Tauranga

Qualifier vs England, March 9. Dunedin

New Zealand vs India, March 10, Hamilton

Qualifier vs South Africa, March 11, Tauranga

Qualifier vs India, March 12, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Australia, March 13, Wellington

South Africa vs England, March 14, Tauranga

Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 14, Hamilton

Australia vs Qualifier, March 15, Wellington

England vs India, March 16, Tauranga

New Zealand vs South Africa, March 17, Hamilton

Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 18, Tauranga

India vs Australia, March 19, Auckland

New Zealand vs England, March 20, Auckland

Qualifier vs Qualifier, March 21, Hamilton

India vs Qualifier, March 22, Hamilton

South Africa vs Australia, March 22, Wellington

South Africa vs Qualifier, March 24, Wellington

England vs Qualifier, March 24, Christchurch

Qualifier vs Australia, March 25, Wellington

New Zealand vs Qualifier, March 26, Christchurch

India vs South Africa, March 27, Christchurch

England vs Qualifier, March 27, Wellington

1st semi-final, March 30, Wellington

2nd semi-final, March 31, Christchurch

Final, April 3, Christchurch