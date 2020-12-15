Can't connect right now! retry
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his daughter Aqsa on her 19th birthday.

The caption included along with the photo read: "Happy 19th to my dearest one! Loads of love and prayers."

The photo shows Afridi lovingly kissing his daughter on the forehead as he hugs her.

Another birthday today: Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday

The post also includes a photo of the cake the family enjoyed on the occasion, a beautiful red and gold creation, with macaroons, chocolate balls, Ferrero Rocher chocolates and an assortment of matching flowers.

Twinkling fairy lights and candles added warmth to the display.

Last week, Afridi refuted rumours that his daughter is unwell and said false news is circulating on social media.

Afridi said social media users should be more responsible and not spread false rumours.

Read more: Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media

Speculation had arisen on social media that the former Pakistan skipper, who is captaining that Galle Gladiators nowadays, left the Lanka Premier League 2020 midway due to a "personal emergency" because his daughter had been hospitalised.

Earlier this month, Afridi wished another one of his daughters a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday meri pyari beti!" Afridi wrote. "I'm blessed to have my daughters around me. Thank you, Allah, for the blessings."

The all-rounder has five daughters namely Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.


