China-Pakistan Khunjerab border opens for 10 days

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

A file photo of Khunjerab Pass. — RadioPakistan

The China-Pakistan border crossing at Khunjerab Pass opened on Tuesday for 10 days, according to Radio Pakistan.

According to the publication, stranded containers in China will be transported to Gilgit-Baltistan during this period, but tourists will not be allowed to visit the area.

As per the agreement signed between Pakistan and China, the border closes on December 1 every year and re-opens on April 1. However, it remained closed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: China, Pakistan consider proposal to resume border trade next week

The border closes in the month of December due to heavy snowfall in winters and remains closed for four months every year. 

At 5,000 metres above sea level, the Khunjerab pass is the highest paved international border crossing in the world and is also the highest point on Karakoram Highway.

