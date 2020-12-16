Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Spotify’s multi-year partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Archewell Audio promises podcasts

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year to produce and host podcasts for a streaming service.

Harry and Meghan's newly formed Archewell Audio will produce programming that 'uplifts and entertains audiences around the world' and features 'diverse perspectives and voices', according to the Spotify.

The financial terms of the couple's new deal were not disclosed.

The podcasts will be available free through Spotify, the company that leads the streaming music market. It also offers more than 1.5 million podcast titles such as “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Mama Knows Best” by influencer Addison Rae, and reaches more than 320 million active users per month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first podcast installment will be a holiday special featuring “stories of hope and compassion” to celebrate the new year, the statement said. Their first complete series is expected next year.

Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,"

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the pair added.

Meghan and Harry previously signed an exclusive multi-year production deal for TV programming with Netflix.

