Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair ahead of Christmas

Kylie Jenner received massive praise as she wowed fans with her natural hair look in latest picture.

The Makeup mogul, who's famous for wearing wigs and extensions in a variety of shades, took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her 'real' locks which are dyed red.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was looking more confidant and gorgeous with her original hair, admitting she should leave her hair like that more often.

Kylie, 23, was seemingly going to give her natural hair "more love" as she captioned the post: "my real hair is cuuute i gotta give it more love."

The reality star's natural hair comes after she revealed to 'do more things' on her own YouTube channel where she can mesmerise fans with her authentic self.

Kylie, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, admitted that she 'feels constant pressure' to maintain her image back in 2017, putting on a 'different persona' for the world.