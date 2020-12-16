Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage in jeopardy as 'they spend a lot of time apart'

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'focused on the things that are important to them'

There is trouble in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage as distance between the duo grows.

According to an insider cited by E!News, the couple's sole focus remains on their four kids.

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the source revealed, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them."

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much," added the insider. "She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

"They are still a family and they come together for the kids."

In fact, they will all be celebrating the holidays together. "They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," the source shared of their plans. "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

The source continued that some of the Kardashian-Jenners have plans of "heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation."

