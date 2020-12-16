Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Piers Morgan invites wrath after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Piers Morgan says his 'parents, son, brother, his wife, & their eldest daughter and niece had COVID-19'

Piers Morgan said he was a 'covidiot' for not obeying lockdown rules as seven of his family members have already contracted the coronavirus.

“Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid,” Piers revealed. “My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it.

“My parents just had it. One of my sons just had it. One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it. My niece just had it.”

Morgan was blasted for stepping out with his wife Celia without a mask.

Writing on Twitter, he shared: “No, The Sun was right. I did breach covid rules for a few seconds by forgetting to put my mask on before I got in the cab.

“Fortunately, I remembered as we pulled away & put it on. Masks help save lives, so it’s very important we all remember to wear them when we should.”

He continued, “I haven’t made an excuse, I just explained what happened. I’m guilty as charged. For a few seconds, I was a Covidiot & I deserve the full wrath of Twitter hell to now descend on me.”

