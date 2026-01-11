Timothée Chalamet takes big step to protect Kylie Jenner amid award season

Timothée Chalamet boosts protection amid packed awards season

Timothée Chalame, who has been busy ahead of the award season, notably attended several major award shows with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner by his side.

The Marty Supreme star is seemingly taking steps to ensure the safety of him and his partner of three years by upping his security amid the packed schedule, which promises further action until the season’s conclusion with the Oscars in March.

He has additionally been steering clear of making red carpet appearances at such events, including skipping the arrivals at Palm Springs Festival and Critics Choice Awards recently, where he is often spotted inside the festivities alongside the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“Timothée’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months following his role in ‘Marty Supreme’ and his portrayal of folk legend Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown,’” a source told The Sun. “He is also in the spotlight for his high-profile relationship with Kylie who has millions of followers on Instagram.”

The insider further detailed that due to these reasons, the 30-year-old actor is “taking no chances during awards season” while “ensuring that he is protected by the best in the business.”

It was also reported by the publication that Chalamet was accompanied by three security guards at the Critics Choice gala in LA on January 4, where he won the best actor award for his leading performance in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet is currently up for best actor – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes, set to take place on Sunday, January 11.