Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Chadwick Boseman could posthumously win an Academy Award in April

Chadwick Boseman’s final performance, in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, coming to Netflix on Friday, could earn him the Best Actor award nomination at the Academy Awards in April.

“It’s a legendary screen performance,” said director George C. Wolfe. “He approached the role with such ferocity and gave his guts to the role, and that’s what you see up on the screen.”

Boseman, best known as the hero of Black Panther, died in August at age 43, having kept secret a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In Ma Rainey, the screen adaptation of August Wilson’s stage play of the same name, Boseman plays ambitious trumpet player Levee.

In one of the play’s key moments, Levee rails against God for turning his back on Black people in a speech that the other actors said gave them chills.

“It’s like everything came to a stop,” said Michael Potts, who played one of the band members in the film. "Something very spiritual happened in that moment. It was something you could not look away from ... It was an extraordinary moment. It was a terrifying moment as well,” Potts said.

Boseman, who was never Oscar-nominated while alive, is widely expected to be a front-runner for a best actor Academy Award in April.

The Hollywood Reporter said his work in the film is “a testament to a blazing talent lost too soon.” 

Ma Rainey actor Colman Domingo, playing another band member, said Boseman gave the speech his all.

“Chad brought everything. I think he brought things probably that were closer to himself than he would even want to imagine.

“August Wilson gave him the text and I think the text matched possibly those questions in his heart,” Domingo said. - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside

Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside
This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth
Piers Morgan sparks backlash after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing

Piers Morgan sparks backlash after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing
Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut

Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve
Cardi B sparks frenzy as she surprises Offset with stunning lamborghini on his 29th bash

Cardi B sparks frenzy as she surprises Offset with stunning lamborghini on his 29th bash
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage in jeopardy as 'they spend a lot of time apart'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage in jeopardy as 'they spend a lot of time apart'
Kaley Cuoco revealed how Kunal Nayyar earned place in 'Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco revealed how Kunal Nayyar earned place in 'Big Bang Theory'
Love Island's Chris Hughes supports his ex Jesy Nelson after she leaves Little Mix

Love Island's Chris Hughes supports his ex Jesy Nelson after she leaves Little Mix
Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair ahead of Christmas

Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair ahead of Christmas

Latest

view all