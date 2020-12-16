Pakistan-origin Ali Zaidi likely to be named deputy climate coordinator in Joe Biden's administration

Ali Zaidi. File photo

United States President-elect Joe Biden is likely to appoint Pakistan-origin Ali Zaidi as the White House’s deputy Climate Coordinator.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Biden has tapped Gina McCarthy to coordinate his administration’s domestic climate agenda.

McCarthy ran the Environmental Protection Agency under former US president Barack Obama and now leads an advocacy group.

Zaid, who is currently the Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment in New York state, will serve as her deputy.

Currently, Zaidi leads the NY Governor’s efforts on all aspects of climate policy and finance. He previously served as a Precourt Scholar and Adjunct Professor at Stanford University and as an attorney in private practice.

He was also part of the Obama-Biden administration for eight years, serving in a number of roles including as an Associate Director at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and served as chief policy official for the implementation of the Climate-Action Plan.

He also served as the Deputy Director of Energy Policy and Senior Director for Cabinet Affairs at the White House.