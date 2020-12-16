Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ makes it to top five of Billboard

‘Dynamite’, the first English language song of K-pop band BTS, after smashing YouTube records, has reached at No. 5 on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio chart.

It marks the first time for BTS to make it to the top five of Billboard.

Also, it is the highest ranking for any Korean act after Psy’s Gangnam Style hit at No. 10 around eight years back in 2012.

'Dynamite', released in August 2020, is also the first video to achieve 100 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

The music video was viewed by over 101.1 million times within 24 hours after its release and till today, it has surpassed 694 million views.

Meanwhile, the band’s latest EP "BE" also ranked at No.18 on Billboard's 200 album chart for the third week.

