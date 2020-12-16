Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her elegance in new snap

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who shot to fame with her outstanding performance in historical series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared her smashing picture on Instagram.

The Turkish leading actress, who is enthralling fans with her stellar performance in second season of Turkish hit series 'Ramo', amazed fans with her grace as she posted her latest photo on social media.

In the picture, Esra looks ravishing with a touch of makeup. She pulled her locks back into a ponytail for giving a perfect look to her personality.

She wore a black and whit dress and sea-green earrings to look elegant.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is playing a different role in her new romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan keeps her fans on their toes by sharing her enviable beauty to fascinate them.

