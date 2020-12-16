Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ with new duties post Megxit: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ with new duties post Megxit: report

Experts believe Prince Harry can no longer cope with his US lifestyle, all due to his spontaneous nature.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin. During one of her segments with talkRADIO listeners she shed light on the Duke’s current predicament.

She was even quoted saying, "Poor Harry can't really do it because he's spontaneous. I still like him very much in spite of what he's done. He's spontaneous, it comes from his heart. She's got it all prepared, she's an actress after all."

"At some point, you have to show your real life not always the acting up. I've noticed that both she and Harry have a new intonation when they speak. They say a sentence, long pause, another sentence, long pause. Then they give three reasons why something is good. I find it all to be so formulaic."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's fan account crosses 5 million followers on Instagram account

Meghan Markle's fan account crosses 5 million followers on Instagram account

Seljan Hatun defends Osman in Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Seljan Hatun defends Osman in Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Hailey Bieber says she is deeply inspired by Dr.Nancy Ascher

Hailey Bieber says she is deeply inspired by Dr.Nancy Ascher
Prince Harry warned against using ‘patronizing’ tone: report

Prince Harry warned against using ‘patronizing’ tone: report
Gal Gadot sheds light on the complexities behind ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot sheds light on the complexities behind ‘Wonder Woman’
Tom Cruise gets audio tape leaked from the sets of 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise gets audio tape leaked from the sets of 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise slams crew mates blatantly ignoring covid-19 rules

Tom Cruise slams crew mates blatantly ignoring covid-19 rules
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her elegance in new snap

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan flaunts her elegance in new snap
Demi Lovato gears up to unveil new music by 2021: 'For those who support me'

Demi Lovato gears up to unveil new music by 2021: 'For those who support me'
Britney Spears is giving Jamie Spears the cold shoulder: ‘I still love her unconditionally’

Britney Spears is giving Jamie Spears the cold shoulder: ‘I still love her unconditionally’
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ makes it to top five of Billboard

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ makes it to top five of Billboard
BTS’s RM spills the beans behind his fitness regimen and cheat meals

BTS’s RM spills the beans behind his fitness regimen and cheat meals

Latest

view all