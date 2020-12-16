Prince Harry ‘struggles’ with new duties post Megxit: report

Experts believe Prince Harry can no longer cope with his US lifestyle, all due to his spontaneous nature.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin. During one of her segments with talkRADIO listeners she shed light on the Duke’s current predicament.

She was even quoted saying, "Poor Harry can't really do it because he's spontaneous. I still like him very much in spite of what he's done. He's spontaneous, it comes from his heart. She's got it all prepared, she's an actress after all."

"At some point, you have to show your real life not always the acting up. I've noticed that both she and Harry have a new intonation when they speak. They say a sentence, long pause, another sentence, long pause. Then they give three reasons why something is good. I find it all to be so formulaic."