entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Meghan Markle's fan account crosses 5 million followers on Instagram account

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their official royal social media accounts before the couple moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

Before marrying the Duke of Sussex in 2018, the former US actress used to have social media accounts which she later deactivated.

There are hundreds of social media accounts being run by the fans of the Duchess.

An Instagram account is so popular among fans that it has amassed over half a million followers.

The fan account  has shared less 1000 posts which contain pictures and videos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It follows only 27 people on the Facebook-owned website. 

