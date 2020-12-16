Aagha Ali shares interesting story about a leather jacket he wore for 12 years

Aagha Ali shows off a leather jacket in latest Instagram account. Photo: Aagha Ali Instagram account.

Pakistani actor Aagha Ali may be a star now but there was a time when he couldn't afford expensive clothing.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal how he bought his first leather jacket in 2001 and continued to wear it for 12 years before "it’s leather literally started to come off".

"I was so fascinated by leather jackets and it was the only thing I’ve ever borrowed from someone and I couldn’t afford a new one for myself because they’re a little expensive," he said.

Aagha shared how he recently bought a new leather jacket (we guess it's the same one from the picture) hence he couldn't stop wearing it all the time.



"Also Siberian Hawaon ka shukriya warna Karachi main leather jacket pehena would never be possible. Above everything .. Allah ka shukar," he wrote.