George Clooney reacts to Tom Cruises's leaked COVID-19 rant audio

George Clooney mentioned he does not think Tom Cruise was wrong

George Clooney has reacted to an audio tape wherein Tom Cruise lashes out at his film's crew for not following lockdown rules.



In a leaked audio posted by The Sun, Cruise can be heard blasting his team ruthlessly on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 over COVID-19 guidelines being neglected on set.

Addressing the matter, Clooney said, "He didn't overreact because it is a problem," he told Howard Stern in reaction to the leaked clip, according to E! News. "I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response."

Having said that, he added if such a thing happened on the set of his film, he would have reacted differently.

"I wouldn't have done it that big. I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out," Clooney said.

"You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way," he added.

Clooney mentioned he does not think Cruise is wrong. "I understand why he did it. He's not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don't know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."