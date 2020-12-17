Can't connect right now! retry
Heavy fog disrupts train schedules across Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The trains were delayed due to unsuitable weather conditions. Photo: geo. tv/File

  • Trains from Karachi and Quetta were delayed by one to six hours due to unsuitable weather conditions
  • Hours of delay in trains caused severe inconvenience to the passengers

LAHORE: Schedules for trains were severely disrupted after heavy fog engulfed multiple cities and towns across the country, The News reported on Thursday.

According to the Railway inquiry, trains from Karachi and Quetta were delayed by one to six hours due to unsuitable weather conditions.

Sources said that Millat Express, which was running from Karachi, was delayed by six hours, while Pakistan Express was three hours and 30 minutes behind its schedule. The Karakoram Express and Business Express were delayed by two hours, respectively.

Read more: Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say

Other trains, including the Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Shah Hussain Express, and Rehman Baba Express also faced delays by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

GreenLine and Sir Syed Express were delayed by one hour, whereas, Jaffar Express from Quetta was delayed by two hours. 

Hours of delay in trains — coupled with the cold weather — caused severe inconvenience to the passengers. 


