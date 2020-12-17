Smart lockdowns imposed in Karachi, Peshawar amid rising coronavirus infections

Karachi's District Central to be under a smart lockdown till December 31.

Authorities in Karachi mark multiple hotspot areas in East, West, Korangi, Malir and South districts

Seven neighbourhoods in Peshawar go into lockdown from today (Thursday)

KARACHI/ PESHAWAR: Karachi’s District Central and some neighbourhoods in Peshawar have been placed under a smart lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to increase across during the second wave of the pandemic.

In Karachi, the lockdown is till December 31, the district administration announced Thursday.

District Central's deputy commissioner said that the lockdown has been placed on the advice of the district health officer.



In the district, only medical and general stores and milk shops will be allowed to remain open. Pillion riding and takeaway and delivery from restaurants will not be allowed and parks and public transport will be closed.

The authorities in Karachi have also marked 21 coronavirus hotspots in District East, 14 in District West, 22 in District Korangi, 13 in District Malir and 21 in District South.

Seven areas of Peshawar under lockdown

At least seven areas in Peshawar go into a lockdown starting today (Thursday).

According to a notification issued by the district administration, these areas are: Hayatabad, Aslam Dheri, Qandi Raza Khan Road, Malik Shafiq Colony, Larma, Gulshan Rehman Colony and Hazara Colony.



The district administration said that the lockdown will come into effect from 6pm today.