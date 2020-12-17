Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Jesy Nelson’s exit reminds Liam Payne of Zayn Malik’s ‘sad’ 1D departure

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Fans had a bit of déjà vu moment after Jesy Nelson stepped down as a member of the girl group Little Mix this week.

Many were reminded of the time when Zayn Malik also unexpectedly left One Direction back in 2015, including Liam Payne.

During a TikTok Live session, a fan had quipped that Jesy “Zayn’d out” of Little Mix to which Liam responded, reminding fans that a member leaving the band is always sad.

"Let's be serious about this. It's always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing. Having been there myself, I felt that Zayn left for pretty much the same reason in a weird way,” said Liam.

"I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best for carrying on as a three. It's a tough time and I do feel for them because everyone is watching in that little fishbowl at the moment and no one really understands what's going on or how it feels for some people,” he added. 

