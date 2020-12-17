Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?

PPP leader Bakhtawar Bhutto's fiance Mahmood Chaudhry shared the update on his Instagram story. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's fiance Mahmood Chaudhry is mesmerised by 2019 Pakistani track Laila o Laila by Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima.

In an Instagram story, Mahmood shared a clip of the song playing in his car as he drove on the Emirati streets.

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari 'officially engaged' to Mahmood Choudhry in Karachi ceremony

The song has been viewed over a millions times on YouTube and remains a favourite.

Mahmood recently traveled back to Dubai after a lavish engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

At least 100-150 guests were present at Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony including father Asif Ali Zardari and sister Aseefa Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the festivities after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The late Benazir Bhutto's sister Sanam Bhutto was also at the function. Zardari's sisters Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, and Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed were also at the ceremony.

Related: Can you spot Benazir Bhutto on Bakhtawar's shawl?