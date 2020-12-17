Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is 'her rock’ and confidant

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is 'her rock’ and confidant

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship has been a media mystery over the years and their decision to keep their personal matters private has brought them increased happiness.

Per People magazine’s source, Taylor is elated over being “able to keep their relationship so private” because Alwyn is an integral part of her life.

The source went as far as to admit that the Grammy award-winning singer “is very happy” with Alwyn and "He is her rock.” They also added that currently “Their relationship is mature and wonderful” and as a result, they love being in each other’s company.

Taylor’s most recent public conversation about her relationship with Alwyn was during a Rolling Stone interview.

There the singer admitted, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a story line to be commented on.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian points out 'rude' typo in family Christmas card

Khloe Kardashian points out 'rude' typo in family Christmas card
Meghan Markle wanted to earn 'millions of dollars quickly' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle wanted to earn 'millions of dollars quickly' with Prince Harry
Ali Zafar pens down heartfelt note for wife Ayesha Fazli: 'Thank you for being you'

Ali Zafar pens down heartfelt note for wife Ayesha Fazli: 'Thank you for being you'
Ahmed Ali Akbar bags Lux Style Award for Best Actor in 'Laal Kabootar'

Ahmed Ali Akbar bags Lux Style Award for Best Actor in 'Laal Kabootar'
Lux Style Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Lux Style Awards 2020: Full list of winners
'Laal Kabootar' wins Lux Style Award for Best Film

'Laal Kabootar' wins Lux Style Award for Best Film

Five ‘M:I7’ crew members quit after Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant

Five ‘M:I7’ crew members quit after Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant
Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sir Ian McKellen feels ‘euphoric’ as he receives Covid-19 Coronavirus
Jesy Nelson’s exit reminds Liam Payne of Zayn Malik’s ‘sad’ 1D departure

Jesy Nelson’s exit reminds Liam Payne of Zayn Malik’s ‘sad’ 1D departure

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz

Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz
Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did

Princess Eugenie felt ‘unhappy’ at Frogmore Cottage just as Meghan Markle did
Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Latest

view all