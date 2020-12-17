Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is 'her rock’ and confidant

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship has been a media mystery over the years and their decision to keep their personal matters private has brought them increased happiness.

Per People magazine’s source, Taylor is elated over being “able to keep their relationship so private” because Alwyn is an integral part of her life.

The source went as far as to admit that the Grammy award-winning singer “is very happy” with Alwyn and "He is her rock.” They also added that currently “Their relationship is mature and wonderful” and as a result, they love being in each other’s company.

Taylor’s most recent public conversation about her relationship with Alwyn was during a Rolling Stone interview.

There the singer admitted, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a story line to be commented on.”