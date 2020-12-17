Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle wanted to earn 'millions of dollars quickly' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry barely spent two years as a married couple in the royal family and just months after their departure for "financial independence" they have bagged multiple million-dollar deals.

The couple has raked in around $40million from their multi-year podcast deal with Spotify as well as $100million from Netflix.

While these numbers are shocking, it seems that the couple was laying the groundwork long before their true intentions became public.

During their break on Vancouver Island Meghan was said to be working on the launch of the US extension of their charity Sussex Royal.

While the Queen, later on, prevented them from using the word "royal" following their departure, it is said that Meghan is still linked up with the publicist that she met in Canada.

The PR company was still privately paid, which gave an early hint that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were wanting to break away from the family.

"What is most interesting is that Meghan feels that while the charity [Sussex Royal] will be a worldwide venture, she sees Hollywood and American business circles as key to fundraising," an insider told journalist Erin Vanderhoof.

"Meghan feels that focusing on fundraising stateside will bring in tens of millions of dollars quickly. Even in her younger years in Hollywood, she wanted to work towards creating an international charity changing lives.

"Now that she has the platform and profile of being a British royal she can truly build this plan. She sees this foundation as one of the key factors in creating a legacy as a new royal and Harry is right behind her."

