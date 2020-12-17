Can't connect right now! retry
‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and MNA Mohammad Ali Wazir. — PPP/Twitter/File
  • Bilawal terms MNA Ali Wazir's arrest a "fascist" move.
  • Says the manner in which he was arrested is "against democratic traditions".
  • Warns government that the results won't be good, if regime "continues to muzzle freedom of expression".

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday condemned the arrest of Member of National Assembly from South Waziristan Mohammad Ali Wazir, terming the move as one of a “fascist” government.

“It has been the modus operandi of the fascist governments to implicate the elected representatives in false cases to crush the public voice,” the PPP chairman was quoted as saying in a statement from the party.

Bilawal said that the arrest of the MNA in such a manner is “against the democratic traditions”.

Wazir was taken into custody a day earlier in Peshawar, with Sindh Police facilitating the arrest. Central City Police Office Peshawar Ali Amin Gandapur said that a case has been registered against Wazir in Karachi over "hate speech".

A case has been registered against Wazir, Manzoor Pashteen, and MNA Mohsin Dawar at Karachi's Sohrab Goth police station on the government's complaint.

The case was registered on December 7 after Wazir and others had addressed a public rally held at Karachi's Sohrab Goth on December 6.

Read more: MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

Bilawal said that holding public meetings is “no crime” and did not warrant arresting an elected representative.

He said that cases registered against the elected representatives and political leaders are “baseless”, warning that if the regime “continues to muzzle freedom of expression”, it will “not bring good results”.

”The selected government is trying to eliminate democratic voices by adopting fascist tools,” he added.

