Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

A vendor carries plastic boxes on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan January 3, 2019. — Reuters/Files
  • Karachi records particulate matter (PM) rating of 210
  • PDMA, to reduce the smog in Punjab, has sealed 1,844 brick kilns as of Dec 16

Lahore on Thursday, yet again, landed among the five cities with the worst air quality in the world.

According to IQ Air, Lahore ranked fourth behind Bangladesh's Dhaka, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Sarajevo, and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Read more: Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 210 that classifies the city under the "very unhealthy" category of air quality.

The top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has sealed 1,844 brick kilns, 2,850 industries, and impounded 13,135 vehicles as of December 16.

Read more: Lahore, Karachi rank among 10 cities with world's worst air quality

The PDMA has arrested 548 people for harming the environment, according to a report by the authority dated December 16.

More From Pakistan:

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan
'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment
Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept

Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept
‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest

‘Fascist govts implicate elected representatives in false cases’: Bilawal on Wazir’s arrest
UK High Commissioner lauds Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process, regional stability

UK High Commissioner lauds Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process, regional stability
PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz

PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz
Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people

Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people
Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey
PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away

PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away
Man who hosted Ertugrul star Engin arrested in Lahore

Man who hosted Ertugrul star Engin arrested in Lahore
Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?

Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?
Smart lockdowns imposed in Karachi, Peshawar amid rising coronavirus infections

Smart lockdowns imposed in Karachi, Peshawar amid rising coronavirus infections

Latest

view all