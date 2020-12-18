Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Sania Mirza sends best wishes to Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday

Sania Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh are good friends with each other. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday wished Bollywood actor and her close friend, Riteish Deshmukh, a happy birthday as the actor turned 42 today.

Read more: Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune

Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, Mirza wished the Dhamaal star with a heartfelt note: "Happy Birthday @RiteshDeshmukh...wish you so much love my dearest friend. Have an amazing day," the sports star wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Mirza is actively seen posting and interacting with her fans. A day earlier, she shared her son Izhaan Mirza Malik's adorable video on Instagram.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram story, Izhaan can be seen vacuuming the floor. "Izhaan, what are you doing? Vacuum? Cleaning?" Sania Mirza can be heard asking her son, who mumbles a reply. 

