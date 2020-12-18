Sania Mirza sends best wishes to Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday

Sania Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh are good friends with each other. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday wished Bollywood actor and her close friend, Riteish Deshmukh, a happy birthday as the actor turned 42 today.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, Mirza wished the Dhamaal star with a heartfelt note: "Happy Birthday @RiteshDeshmukh...wish you so much love my dearest friend. Have an amazing day," the sports star wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Mirza is actively seen posting and interacting with her fans. A day earlier, she shared her son Izhaan Mirza Malik's adorable video on Instagram.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram story, Izhaan can be seen vacuuming the floor. "Izhaan, what are you doing? Vacuum? Cleaning?" Sania Mirza can be heard asking her son, who mumbles a reply.