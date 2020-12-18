Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Meghan Markle seen enjoying Christmas in adorable throwback video

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous in an eight-year-old music video for Spirit - a 2012 Christmas single by Grammy award-winning singer Richard Marx.

The Duchess of Sussex's throwback video showing her in Santa hat surfaced on internet, giving fans major style envy this Christmas.

The Duchess of Sussex looks gorgeous in an eight-year-old music video for Spirit - a 2012 Christmas single by Grammy award-winning singer Richard Marx which is littered with celebrity cameos.

The former 'Suits' actress, who joined the cast of US sitcom in 2011, can be seen mouthing along to the song's lyrics while sporting a red and white Christmas hat.

Prince Harry's wife, in the video, pouts for the camera before dropping her serious mood and giggling with the rest of her co-stars.

The video, which also sees cameos from Olivia Newton-John and Hugh Jackman, winning the hearts of fans.

After spotting Meghan in the line-up, one excited fan wrote: "I suppose at the time she was starting out and any publicity would have been good."

Marx, who played Louis Litt in Suits, reportedly first convinced Rick Hoffman to appear in the video before asking Meghan Markle and fellow actress Sarah Rafferty to join in the fun.

