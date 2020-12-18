Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
Modi pens down condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) sent a letter of condolence to PML-N's supremo Nawaz Sharif(R)
  • Indian premier said that he was sad to hear about the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar
  • Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89

NEW DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolence to PML-N's supremo Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise, The News reported on Friday, citing a local TV channel.

Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89. 

Read more: PML-N suspends all party activities until funeral of Nawaz's mother: Aurangzeb

Indian premier said that he was sad to hear about the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. According to the reports, the Indian High Commissioner sent the letter to Maryam Nawaz on December 11.

“Simplicity of Begum Shamim Akhtar is impressive. I met her during my visit in 2015,” the letter read.

According to the publication, no other leader from the world expressed condolences with the Sharif family so openly.

Nawaz Sharif himself is in London and Maryam Nawaz, his daughter, received the letter at Jati Umra, the sources said.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London

Nawaz Sharif's family had told Geo News that Begum Shamim Akhtar had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease.

Her condition had deteriorated and she could not regain her health due to old age.

