Friday Dec 18 2020
Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Legendary British actor Jeremy Bulloch, best known for his role of bounty hunter Boba Fett from the original Star Wars trilogy, died in London at the age of 75.

According to British media, Jeremy died at a hospital on Thursday. He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The Sky News citing Jeremy’s agents reported that the Star Wars actor died of health complications.

The actor’s death was also confirmed on the official Star Wars Twitter account.

“Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away.”

It further says, “He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

Jeremy portrayed feared bounty hunter Boba Fett in films The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi.

