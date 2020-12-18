Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Former Pakistani film actress Babra Sharif has moved to civil court Lahore against a tenant for not paying the rent of her house.

The Baghi Haseena actress approached the court through her lawyer and claimed that she had rented the ground floor of her house, located in M.M Alam Gulburg Lahore, for Rs500,000 per month.

The tenant paid the rent for a few months and now has refused to pay further.

The applicant prayed to the court to issue orders for paying her all outstanding rent amount.

The civil court judge, after hearing the petition, directed the lawyers of both the parties for arguments and adjourned the hearing till December 22, 2020.

