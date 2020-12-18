Kangana Ranaut gushes over her ‘fortune’ to be born female

Bollywood’s beauty Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to showcase her pride in being a woman in the modern age.

The Bollywood mega star shared her candid thoughts regarding her gender over on Twitter with a breathtaking snap. The picture in question included a picture of her teal sari wrapped sensually around her figure with gold tracings along the edge.

The star paired her ensemble with bejeweled bangles but the statement piece in her entire look was her upper back tattoo of a phoenix.

Kangana captioned her post with an empowering message about the beauty of women and it read, "I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman."