Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

US musician Marshall Bruce Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, has surprised his fans with his new album as he announced deluxe version of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

The Detroit rapper released his the 16-track record ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’ on Friday.

Eminem turned to Instagram and announced the release of the new album.

Sharing the poster of the new track, the musician wrote, “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B.”

It features Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

The new album features 13 full songs with three skits.

Eminem dropped ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ earlier this year and it became an instant hit.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020
Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house
Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75
Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama

Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama
Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus

Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus
'Ma Rainey' cast weighs in on how the film sheds light on systemic racism in the US

'Ma Rainey' cast weighs in on how the film sheds light on systemic racism in the US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite the Queen's wrath with 'biggest blunder'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite the Queen's wrath with 'biggest blunder'
Indian actor Dhanush to work opposite Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Indian actor Dhanush to work opposite Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry of military titles as Megxit review nears

Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry of military titles as Megxit review nears
Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

Latest

view all