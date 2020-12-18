Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

US musician Marshall Bruce Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, has surprised his fans with his new album as he announced deluxe version of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

The Detroit rapper released his the 16-track record ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’ on Friday.

Eminem turned to Instagram and announced the release of the new album.

Sharing the poster of the new track, the musician wrote, “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B.”

It features Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

The new album features 13 full songs with three skits.

Eminem dropped ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ earlier this year and it became an instant hit.