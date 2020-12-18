Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3, said that he wished he had the latter’s phone number so that he could contact him.

At the request of Warner Bros, Depp had issued his resignation last month after losing the libel case against The Sun which accused him of being a "wife beater" to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

While the actor denied the accusations, the court ruled in Heard's favour.

Mikkelsen is set to play Depp’s character Gellert Grindelwald and was asked whether he was in touch with Depp after the announcement was made.

"No, I don’t know him," he told AP Entertainment

"I’ve met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that’s not the case."

Speaking about how he was going to honour Depp's work and continue to play the character, he said that he was going to "connect the bridge".

"There’s nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do and then we’ll see what lands."

"Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice. It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas
Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43

'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43
Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot
Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020
Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Latest

view all