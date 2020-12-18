Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William more ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton in 2020 Christmas photo: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Prince William more ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton in 2020 Christmas photo: report

Prince William reportedly appears a bit 'more protective' of Kate Middleton and kin based off of their new 2020 Christmas card.

This claim was brought forward by body language expert, Judi James. She told FEMAIL, “There is no nod towards formal and traditional royal values here.”

“William leans his head in towards his wife here in a small lowering gesture of deference and affection that also suggests strong respect for the strength of his family unit.”

“His smile involves a tightening of the muscles of the top lip and a small puckering of the brows at the bridge of the nose, both of which suggest a desire to also look very manly and protective of his family.”

Kate Middleton on the other hand exudes silent confidence and looks to be the “backbone” of the household. “They pose as a very tight, bonded unit.”

“Kate looks very much the leader of the pack, sitting upright like the backbone of the family and greeting the camera with direct eye contact that signals high levels of confidence. Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident-looking member of the family group here.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez sheds light on her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 success

Selena Gomez sheds light on her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 success
Vanessa Bryant’s mom to 'extort a financial windfall' with lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant’s mom to 'extort a financial windfall' with lawsuit
BTS’s Jungkook crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Man’

BTS’s Jungkook crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Man’
Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise after outburst on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set

Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise after outburst on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor showers praises on Imran Abbas
Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43

'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43
Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot

Latest

view all