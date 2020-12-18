Bakhtawar Bhutto's beautiful shawl features 3 chapters telling 2 different stories

Former president Asif Ali Zardari listening to Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari as she talks to him about her shawl. Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's engagement day shawl features embroidery that depicts two different stories

"I really wanted my mother to be part of this very special moment," Bakhtawar Bhutto wrote

The embroidery shows a groom on his horse, waiting for the bride who seems to be obsessed with her phone

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari continues to impress us with more details of her engagement as they day goes by.

This time around, Bakhtawar took to Instagram to talk about her shawl and its beautiful embroidery that showcases three chapters of her life.

Read more: Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?

As a prelude to the details she was about to explain, Bakhtawar uploaded a short video on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her shawl to her father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and telling him something about it. The former president seemed fascinated by whatever his daughter was telling him.

In a couple of detailed posts about the shawl, Bakhtawar opened up about how she wanted her mother, slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, to be a part of her special day and hence decided to have her featured on it.

She disclosed how the embroidery on the shawl depicted three chapters of her life.

"I really wanted my mother to be part of this very special moment. The design of the shawl is divided into three chapters (two pallus) telling two different stories," she said.

"One side is embroidered with images and childhood memories of us growing up in Islamabad and the other side captures the start of my next chapter in life where a scene is set where the groom can be seen arriving with a ring and preparations are in place for the engagement event.

"The central panel is etched with the sun and the sky, with beautiful birds flying on it holding together the two chapters of life," she wrote.

Bakhtawar then pointed out to the bride featured on the shawl, who was more obsessed with music than her groom, who eagerly waited for her outside a window.

"We took inspiration and inference from old Mughal miniature paintings depicting moments of life and scenery, but we translated everyday life with a lot of fun and relevance - the groom is seen in a window ready to March but the bride is on the other side preoccupied with her phone/Instagram/music," she said.

Bakhtawar's engagement to Mahmood Chaudhry

Bakhtawar and her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry exchanged the rings as the city's bigwigs — including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — turned up at the engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House on November 27, 2020.

Both Bakhtawar and Choudhry wore traditional oriental attires.

The ceremony was held in the open area of Bilawal House Karachi but without the presence of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, her brother who is quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.



