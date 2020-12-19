Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie was on the verge of tears in a virtual event while paying tribute to mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie welled up during her most recent interaction while articulating her thought's on mother, Sarah Feguson's dedication to work for cancer patients.

The pregnant princess was on the verge of tears in a virtual event, celebrating 30 years of the Teenage Cancer Trust, while paying tribute to her mom.

“We’re very honoured to be here,” said Eugenie addressing the assembled guests. She then went on to thank her mother, Sarah, for guiding her towards the charity, becoming teary eyed while doing so.

“We wouldn’t be here unless you educated us in how we give back to people,” Eugenie said as she waved her hand in front of the screen while laughing and saying, “I’m going to cry! Stop it!”

Meanwhile Sarah, affectionately known as Fergie, looked visibly moved by the heartwarming tribute.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done, and that you do for the charity, and for us,” Eugenie said after composing herself.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice also expressed admiration for the Duchess of York, who opened the trust’s first hospital for young people in 1990.

“Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy. I think you've touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust," she added.

