Saturday Dec 19 2020
Heather Morris comes to the defense of Mark Salling after fan’s ‘offensive’ post

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Hollywood star Heather Morris blasted a fan after she spotted a disrespectful tweet aimed at her late Glee costar Mark Salling.

The showdown happened when Kevin McHale—who played Artie on Glee—retweeted a photo from a fan account celebrating a decade since the holiday episode A Very Glee Christmas.

The photo that was posted covered the late Mark Salling’s face with a vomit emoji, immediately irking Morris who went down heavily on the fan.

She tweeted: “the vomit face on Marks face is offensive.”

For the unversed, Salling was a controversial figure as he pleaded guilty of being in possession of child pornography in October 2017.

Only months later, in January 2018, Salling took his own life at the age of 35. 

