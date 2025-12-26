Lady Louise Windsor steps up for King Charles amid family changes

Lady Louise steps up for King Charles amid family changes

Lady Louise Windsor gave a heartfelt tribute to his uncle King Charles in her latest rare public appearance with the royal family.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter joined the royals on December 25 at Sandringham estate for Christmas celebrations.

The 22-year-old looked beautiful in a chic outfit, walking alongside her family while greeting the well-wishers of the monarchy.

But, a specific clothing item which grabbed attention was her green and grey checked scarf.

As per the Royal British Fashion Instagram page, the scarf seems to be from the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Katie Daly, Hello!'s lifestyle writer, said that Lady Louise gave a sweet nod to her uncle, a sign of support amid family tensions.

She said, "It was lovely to see Lady Louise wearing one of the King's Highgrove scarves."

"Not only was it a stylish choice for the occasion (the royal ladies, including her mother Duchess Sophie, love a classic checked scarf for winter engagements due to its timeless heritage look), but a nod to the bond she shares with her uncle the King and his work with The King's Foundation, which works towards a more sustainable world," the expert added.

The year 2025 saw major changes in the royal family. King Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his titles and honours, which also affected Fergie's standing in the family.

This holiday season is seemingly very special for the monarch, and the rarely seen royal stepped up for him.