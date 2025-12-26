Noah Schnapp drops bombshell claim about THIS scene from 'Stranger Things' volume 2

Noah Schnapp starred as Will Byers in Netflix science fiction horror series

Noah Schnapp opened up about crying during a particular scene in Stranger Things volume 2.

The young actor revealed to People that he broke down in tears when he first read the script for Will Byers’ pivotal scene in the series.

“I was nervous,” Schnapp admitted, explaining that the storyline carried immense personal significance and responsibility.

"I was like, 'How are they going to write that?' But I read it, and I just cried reading it, and I was like, 'This is perfect. They did it.' There's no notes."

The scene which explores Will’s struggles with identity and belonging has been widely praised by fans for its sensitivity and authenticity.

"I would say I was a little nervous about everyone individually standing up, and I was like, 'Is that going to be weird?' But then, in the moment, everything just [felt] so real and it felt so just natural, and it worked," he shared referencing the scene where Will's brother and his friends all stand up to embrace him.

Schnapp also confessed that he liked that the scene "wasn't just a sob fest."

"He was happy through the beginning of it, kind of reliving those memories. And it makes it hit harder, almost," he continued.