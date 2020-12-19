Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson part ways

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan parted ways not long after The Crown's fourth season dropped 

After the success of The Crown’s fourth season, the makers as well as the stars have been basking in fame and glory.

However, not all is rainbows and sunshine for actor Gillian Anderson and creator of the show, Peter Morgan.

According to Page Six, Anderson and Morgan parted ways not long after the former took the spotlight in the latter’s regal drama as Margaret Thatcher.

The two had reportedly began dating in 2016 and the reason for their split is thus far, not known.

Anderson had parted ways with her first husband Clyde Klotz in in 1997 and married her second husband Julian Ozanne in 2004. However, her second marriage too came to a crashing end in 2006.

She began dating Mark Griffiths immediately after her second divorce. Anderson and Griffiths co-parent two sons, Oscar and Felix.

She also has a 26-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

Morgan, on the other hand, was married to Lila Schwarzenberg from 1997 to 2014. They share five children together. 

