Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer still living together post split

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer living together after divorce

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer may have ended their marriage, but they are still sharing a home as they focus on raising their son together.

The comedian and actor, 44, is continuing to live with her estranged husband, 45, as she prioritises keeping him closely involved in their six-year-old son Gene’s daily life.

A source familiar with the situation says the arrangement is intentional and centered entirely around co-parenting.

“She expects that they’ll co-parent full-time together and that he’ll see Gene almost as much as he does now — if not more,” the source shared, adding, “They are still largely under the same roof, for the kid’s sake.”

Until recently, the former couple had been living in their Brooklyn Heights townhouse.

Schumer sold the property last week for $11 million, about $1.25 million less than what she paid for it in 2022.

She originally listed the home in March and explained at the time that the move was motivated by Gene starting at a new school in Manhattan.

Even as their living situation changes, those close to Schumer say her goal remains the same.

“She wants them to continue to be very much united when it comes to raising their son,” the source said.

The family has long relied on nannies for support, and that arrangement is expected to continue.

Schumer’s career plans are also part of the equation.

According to the source, “Amy wants Chris to stick around for Gene … If she contemplates another comedy tour at any point in the future, she wants Chris to be the one looking after Gene and ideally be willing to travel with her.”

However, the source was clear about one boundary, adding, “She just never wants to be romantically involved with him again.”

Schumer confirmed the split herself on Instagram on Friday, following reports earlier this month that the marriage was no longer working.

The Emmy Award winner married Fischer in February 2018, and they welcomed Gene just a few months later in May.

While their romantic relationship has ended, both appear committed to moving forward as a united parenting team.