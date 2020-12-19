Meghan Markle, Prince Harry constantly 'rubbed’ William, Kate wrong: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again come under fire for rubbing Prince William and Kate Middleton the wrong way, right from the start.

This caim was brought forward by True Royalty TV commentator Dan Wootton. He believes Meghan Markle "Falls out with virtually anyone who she's close to, including her own blood relatives. So it's not a surprise that she engineered a split between Harry and the people he has been the closest to and relied on for his whole life.

"He was so close to William and so close to Kate. Now, I'm not saying that you can blame Meghan specifically for the breakdown in that relationship. I think both couples rubbed each other up the wrong way from the start."

Even Mr Dickie Arbiter agreed with his claim and admitted, "Their world was their oyster and they blew it. They literally blew it, they had everything, I don’t think everything was what Meghan wanted. Harry was the spare and the Cambridges are the heirs, he accepted his role, he was always born to that.”

"Until Meghan came along and she could not accept that, she couldn’t accept being in the second row. Quite frankly, Harry’s biggest mistake was leaving the army. He should have never left."