Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry constantly 'rubbed’ William, Kate wrong: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry constantly 'rubbed’ William, Kate wrong: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again come under fire for rubbing Prince William and Kate Middleton the wrong way, right from the start.

This caim was brought forward by True Royalty TV commentator Dan Wootton. He believes Meghan Markle "Falls out with virtually anyone who she's close to, including her own blood relatives. So it's not a surprise that she engineered a split between Harry and the people he has been the closest to and relied on for his whole life.

"He was so close to William and so close to Kate. Now, I'm not saying that you can blame Meghan specifically for the breakdown in that relationship. I think both couples rubbed each other up the wrong way from the start."

Even Mr Dickie Arbiter agreed with his claim and admitted, "Their world was their oyster and they blew it. They literally blew it, they had everything, I don’t think everything was what Meghan wanted. Harry was the spare and the Cambridges are the heirs, he accepted his role, he was always born to that.”

"Until Meghan came along and she could not accept that, she couldn’t accept being in the second row. Quite frankly, Harry’s biggest mistake was leaving the army. He should have never left."

More From Entertainment:

Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘cringe worthy’ move in podcast: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘cringe worthy’ move in podcast: report
Shakira enjoys the delight of skating in new video

Shakira enjoys the delight of skating in new video

Megan Fox avoids following Machine Gun Kelly as she hits 10 million followers on Insta

Megan Fox avoids following Machine Gun Kelly as she hits 10 million followers on Insta
Miley Cyrus sheds light on her family holiday traditions

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her family holiday traditions
Carrie Underwood’s son elated to be a part of her new track: ‘He’s so proud’

Carrie Underwood’s son elated to be a part of her new track: ‘He’s so proud’
Mike Fisher gets Carrie Underwood a ‘cow’ for Christmas?

Mike Fisher gets Carrie Underwood a ‘cow’ for Christmas?
Minal Khan urges fans to pray for her ‘extremely sick’ father

Minal Khan urges fans to pray for her ‘extremely sick’ father
Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher

Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher
Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?
Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman ‘squeezed out every bit of life’ before he died

Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman ‘squeezed out every bit of life’ before he died

Latest

view all