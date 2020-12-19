Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release Christmas card featuring their son

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

In accordance with royal tradition, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will release a Christmas card of little Archie very soon.

This was claimed by Royal expert and author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie claimed, according to The Sun.

Without revealing the date, Omid said it is set to be released 'any day'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first Christmas in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple resigned from their duties to get financial independence. Earlier, they were expected to arrive in the UK ahead of Christmas before  Meghan Markle's case hearing.

But their reunion with the royal family was postponed after the case was adjourned to a later date on the request of the Duchess.

