Sunday Dec 20 2020
Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Pop icon Demi Lovato and her tumultuous love life was the talk of town this entire year.

And as 2020 draws towards an end, the vocal powerhouse is looking back at how she went from single to taken to engaged to single again—all within the span of a few months.

Turning to her Instagram, the Skyscraper singer opened up about her relationship status and how she feels at peace being by herself and single.

The singer’s empowering message read: "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself.”

For the unversed, Lovato had quite a turbulent year as she and her ex-boyfriend got engaged in July this year after four months of dating. The singer ended their short-lived engagement in September as she reportedly ‘doubted his intentions.’

