Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

BTS ARMYs reached their 700 Million views goal with Dynamite after days of consistent Twitter trends and late night streaming sessions.

In the past BTS’s Dynamite managed to earn a Guinness World Record title and became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

Following that initial win, BTS even broke BLACKPINK’s past record for  DDU-DU DDU-DU and became the fastest Korean group MV to reach 700 million views.

For those unversed, at the moment six of BTS’s past music videos including DNA, Boy With Luv, IDOL, MIC Drop and Fake Love have reached the same milestone. 


More From Entertainment:

Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Meesha Shafi praises Nighat Dad for showing resilience amidst grueling court battle

Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato shares the ‘best part about being single’ after bitter Max Ehrich split
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video
Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons

Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons
Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look

Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look
Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing

Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing
Machine Gun Kelly uses dustbin emoji while mocking Eminem's new album

Machine Gun Kelly uses dustbin emoji while mocking Eminem's new album
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release Christmas card featuring their son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release Christmas card featuring their son
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘regrets’ letting her kids experience fame too young

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘regrets’ letting her kids experience fame too young
BTS’s RM sheds light on his struggles with fear, stress as a K-Pop star

BTS’s RM sheds light on his struggles with fear, stress as a K-Pop star

Latest

view all