BTS ARMYs make ‘Dynamite’ soar with 700 Million views

BTS ARMYs reached their 700 Million views goal with Dynamite after days of consistent Twitter trends and late night streaming sessions.

In the past BTS’s Dynamite managed to earn a Guinness World Record title and became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

Following that initial win, BTS even broke BLACKPINK’s past record for DDU-DU DDU-DU and became the fastest Korean group MV to reach 700 million views.

For those unversed, at the moment six of BTS’s past music videos including DNA, Boy With Luv, IDOL, MIC Drop and Fake Love have reached the same milestone.



