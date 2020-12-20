Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently admitted that she took part in WarnerMedia’s lengthy Justice League investigation.

The news came after the actor confessed to The Big Ticket podcast with Marc Malkin and was even quoted saying, "I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.”

For those unversed, the WarnerMedia's investigation began as an internal inquiry after Ray Fisher went public with allegations of misconduct against director Joss Whedon, as well as producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

After it concluded, Fisher even shared the official report he receved from the production giant over on Twitter and it read, " The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today. The investigation of Justice League is now complete. It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’
BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’
Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'
Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap
Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos
Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit
Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince William’s ex left him fuming after taking a dig at Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty

'I can do this!' Princess Charlotte appears to be ready for royal duty

Latest

view all